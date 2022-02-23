...WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west
central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
Most years, the months of January and February bring about some of the coldest weather in Minnesota. While we are inside staying warm, our lawns and trees don’t have the benefits of escaping the cold.
Minnesota’s climate influences the kinds of trees that we grow in our yards. The growing season is simply not long enough for some trees to thrive. Although the cold limits the range and growth ability for trees, there are several benefits of cold weather for Minnesota trees that other states don’t have.
One of the greatest benefits of cold weather is the impact it has on many insect populations. Something of concern for us here in Nicollet County, emerald ash borer, is affected by the cold weather. Emerald ash borer larvae overwinter beneath the bark of ash trees. Research has shown that if the temperature reaches -20 degrees Fahrenheit, 50% of the EAB larvae will die. Given that temperatures in Minnesota have the possibility to reach those levels, it can help to set back the spread of EAB.
However, many different factors influence whether or not EAB larvae can survive. The location of the tree, the thickness of the tree’s bark, and the snow depth also influence whether or not EAB will survive at cold temperatures. While cold weather can slow the spread of EAB, there is consensus that the climate alone may not eliminate EAB from Minnesota’s landscape.
For those concerned about Japanese beetles ravaging their yards, let’s see how our least favorite pest likely fared after a cold start to 2022.
Japanese beetles spend the winter as immature grubs. This is white grub stage that is responsible for damage to lawns. As the temperatures drop in the fall, grubs burrow into the soil. They can dig down to depths of 2 to 6 inches. They will tunnel even deeper if the soil gets too cold during winter.
So did the Japanese beetle grubs die? Unfortunately, the answer is “probably not.”
Since the grubs are a few inches down in the soil, which itself is underneath a few inches of snow, acting as layers of insulation, many grubs will survive. While the weather has been cold, especially considering wind chill, it is a different story a few inches underground.
Based on what we know about Japanese beetles and soil temperature, many grubs likely got through January just fine, and many will hang on long enough to emerge as adults this summer.
Even though the cold Minnesota weather may seem unpleasant at times, at least we know there is one hopeful benefit for our trees.
Emma Severns is the Nicollet County Extension educator, ag production systems.