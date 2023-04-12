The hot topic is the Murder Mystery Dinner on Friday, April 21. You can still sign up to be aboard this cruise ship-themed excitement.
Ed Lee is director of the Saint Peter Area Chamber of Commerce.
The hot topic is the Murder Mystery Dinner on Friday, April 21. You can still sign up to be aboard this cruise ship-themed excitement.
It’s a Chamber dinner theater, and the venue is Gustavus, with a three-course served sit-down dining.
The professional theater troupe is Murders4Fun, and Director Paul Warshauer has performed 460 of these over the past dozen years.
Joining his cast in this comedy performance are seven community actors, including our affable superintendent of schools Bill Gronseth, our witty emcee of everything Ben Findley, our dynamic and magnetic Miss Mankato Sage Hovet, and our gregarious albeit awkward chamber director Ed Lee.
Paul the director writes original scripts, with this one featuring the quirky things that make Saint Peter unique.
Like every year, this annual social get-together includes a cash bar with a signature drink (perhaps a Pina Colada) and all your favorites, tropical cruise ship decorations, and a silent auction with deals galore.
Guests are encouraged, but not required, to arrive in tropical attire. Casual wear, even denim, is a-ok.
At this point, there are 70 guests signed up to attend this inviting springtime event. We would love to bring that number up to 100, because it would enhance the already awesome mingling. The evening goes from 5:30 to 9 p.m.
The Murder Mystery performance is officially presented by Pioneer Bank, so that makes it even greater.
Just give the Chamber a call at 934-3400 to sign up yourself, you and your plus-one, or a table of six friends and co-workers. Tickets are $50 each or $275 per six-person table.
All aboard for the Murder Mystery Dinner.
The Chamber is also revving steady with Business After Hours from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 at West & Mager Insurance and Real Estate, Spring to Saint Peter shopping event on May 6, annual Chamber Golf Outing on the third Tuesday in June, and of course the Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Parade and Picnic in the Park. There’s always something hopping at the Chamber.
Ed Lee is director of the Saint Peter Area Chamber of Commerce.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.