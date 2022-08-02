November midterms are less than 100 days away, and the voters in Nicollet and Blue Earth counties (now legislative District 18A) have a chance to right a wrong from the last election. Jeff Brand is running to reclaim the seat he held in the Minnesota House in 2019-20.
During his tenure he was instrumental in getting 13 bills passed into law. Among them are: HF 3977, which expands Highway 14 to four lanes from Nicollet to New Ulm; HF 2040, which got $1.794 million to create safer working conditions at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center; and HF 422, which provides $750,000 for child care grants to increase slots in Greater Minnesota. Plus 10 more bills that directly helped schools, farmers and businesses in our district.
Rep Akland has voted “No” many times in her term so far. She voted no on the MinnesotaCare eligibility expansion. She voted no on the Earned Sick and Safety Time Bill. And she missed voting on the mental health bill, despite being called to vote four times.
It’s clear that Jeff Brand has the experience and ability to get things done, working with representatives of both parties. Join me in voting for Jeff.
Loretta Krahn
Saint Peter
This letter is considered a paid political endorsement.
