I had always wanted to see a tornado. More dangerously, I had always wanted to show one.
As a 34-year-old reporter, what I wound up seeing and showing was community strength and resilience that words and pictures could never adequately describe.
My son Johnny was four months old on March 29, 1998, and his presence on this planet might very well have saved my life. If I wasn’t a new dad, I would have driven with my camera toward Oak Leaf Lake into the path of the F3 tornado just before 5:30 p.m. on that Sunday.
Instead, I cowered in the basement of the Saint Peter Herald as the radio warnings blared, sirens screamed and the police scanner squawked.
I emerged sooner than safe and stepped outside into the strongest wind I will ever feel, under a sky so yellow it seemed like Mars. Fallen bricks cluttered the Minnesota Avenue sidewalks. “Surreal” is an overused word, but that moment defined it.
For reporters, reporting is the only thing on any list of priorities. I figured I’d help seal up the now-leaky Herald building later, connect with my family later, and see if my home was damaged, later. There were stories and photos to fetch, and it couldn’t wait. The intrepid Pat Beck and I quickly planned that he would walk east to find stories and I would do the same going north.
Then-Police Chief Brad Kollmann was at the station and Sgt. Loren Jansen was out in the flattened neighborhoods. I could hear them on the scanner as they made their own plans to assess damage and get teams going door to door, in some cases pulling people from rubble.
City crews immediately plowed debris out of the way so ambulances, squad cars and fire trucks could get through.
Hardware store owner Dave Neiman was telling everyone to take what they needed and come back later to pay. Electricity was out.
Store owners were aided by helpers to secure their buildings.
State Troopers on both ends of town stopped every vehicle to intercept low-life looters and other wretched, opportunistic thieves.
Within an hour or so, the community was graced by angels in fire trucks, public works vehicles and police cars from other towns acting in the awesome network of mutual aid. They don’t even call one another; they just show up like super heroes.
A command center came together in the basement of the Nicollet County Courthouse so communication could unite the forces of good.
Volunteers in buses and cars came from far and wide for cleanup, as did hundreds of thousands of dollars in donations as the aftermath of Saint Peter’s storm was making national news. Every chainsaw angel within a 60-mile radius rolled in to help.
The best city administration a town could have, Todd Prafke, was the “whiz kid” who started his job just four months earlier, and his priority that night was “helping folks” as fast as he could. Restoring power was a grid-by-grid endeavor that took several days to fully bring back.
Media of all types were spreading the word about how readers, listeners and viewers could help. This was all before the dawn of social media.
Synergy, baby. Everyone was feeling it, but almost as an expectation rather than the extension of widespread selflessness that it actually was.
There were remarkable stories like Mr. Hamm rescued from under an avalanche of bricks outside the community center, Sue and Bruce Gray miraculously surviving after saying goodbye to each other as the twister splintered their Pine Pointe home, and students on the devastated Gustavus campus spared because they were on spring break.
And there was the tragedy of six-year-old Dustin Schneider losing his life and parents suffering life-threatening injuries when the ¼-mile-wide turning black cloud tossed their van like a tumbleweed. Nicollet County Deputy Stu Hanson was first on the scene. Stu’s a real person, not just a uniform.
It makes me cry when I think of what we have and what we take for granted. It makes me mad when someone says “defund police” so as to devalue law enforcement’s essential role. It breaks my heart when warring nations bomb each other’s infrastructure and reduce communities to what Saint Peter got a taste of 25 years ago this month. I just shrug at anyone who doesn’t understand it takes societies decades to establish safe, secure, comfortable communities and mere years, months or days for bad decisions and indifference to chip away at what has been built with dreams, investment, blood, sweat and tears.
I hope we never take for granted the fabric of mutual aid, and the sisters and brothers who fuel that impressive ideal by setting their personal lives aside to assist victims.
The Red Cross, Salvation Army and several counseling services swooped in quickly to help us after the storm. State and federal government did too. There are too many to mention, but the memories come flooding back so it’s irresistible. The Catholics’ church building was ruined, so the Lutherans said, “Use ours.”
Twenty-five years later, I still haven’t photographed a tornado. It seems like a scarier endeavor after seeing nature’s power firsthand. But, I can feel the love that towns emerging from disasters feel, thanks to the angels who walk among us.