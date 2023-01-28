ST. PETER, MN — William "Bill" J. Burg, age 83 of St. Peter, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 surrounded by family.
To plant a tree in memory of William Burg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM CST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chill values as low as 20 degrees below and 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&
ST. PETER, MN — William "Bill" J. Burg, age 83 of St. Peter, passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023 surrounded by family.
Funeral service will be 11:00am Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Hosanna Lutheran Church in Mankato. Visitation will be 4:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday February 1st at St. Peter Funeral Home and continue at 10:00am Thursday at church. To leave a condolence for the family, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
William James was born April 12, 1939 in Norseland to James and Dorothy (Seidl) Burg. He attended Kasota School and was a 1957 graduate of St. Peter High School. During his school years he met Gloria Maas, and they later married on January 10, 1959 at St. Peter's Catholic Church. Bill was employed at Crown Cork and Seal, Komatz Construction, Northstar Concrete and the St. Peter State Hospital where he retired. Bill enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, building a cabin up north, winters in TX, four-wheeling, snowmobiling, working on old cars and tractors, playing cards and having coffee with friends, and was a member of the Auto Restorers Club. He loved time with his family, especially his great grandchildren.
Left to remember Bill are his wife of 64 years, Gloria; daughters: Laurel (Randy) Ballman, Julianne (John) Stiefel, and Dawn (Paul) Michels; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings: Dick, Chuck, John, Frank, Margaret, Janice and James; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary and grandson, Nicholas.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.