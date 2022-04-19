GAYLORD — Wallace Tollefson, age 97, of rural Gaylord passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Golden Hearts Assisted Living in Arlington. Funeral Service will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 12:00 P.M. (Noon) at Norwegian Grove Lutheran Church in Sibley Township, Sibley County, Minnesota, with Pastor Kyle Madson officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:00 A.M.-12:00 P.M., ALL at church. Military Honors by the Manthey-Asmus American Legion Post #433. Wally would prefer memorials to Norwegian Grove Lutheran Church or to Good Samaritan Home Care in St. Peter, Minnesota.
Wallace "Wally" Arling Tollefson was born on October 2, 1924, to Theodore and Martha (Syversrud) Tollefson on his grandparents' farm where he and Darlene lived in retirement. Wally was baptized as an infant and confirmed as an adult on July 16, 1947, at Norwegian Grove Lutheran Church. He attended District #13 Country School through the eighth grade and then went on to graduate from Gaylord High School in 1943.
In September of 1944, he was drafted but got a 90-day deferment due to an ear infection. In January 1945, he was inducted in the United States Army and completed basic training at Camp Robinson, Arkansas. He went overseas in July 1945, and spent eight months in the Philippines and eight months in Japan. Wally was Honorably Discharged on November 28, 1946. After his time in the service, Wally returned home and worked hauling milk for the Norseland Creamery.
Wally married the love of his life, Darlene Antonsen on October 3, 1947, and God blessed them with over 71 years of marriage and a faith-filled family of five children. They started farming the spring of 1949, while renting the Peter Herberg farm. In 1958, they purchased the Estensen farm from his father where they lived and farmed until retirement in 1992.
Wally was a long-time member of Norwegian Grove Lutheran Church in Sibley Township and served in many capacities throughout the years. He looked forward to going to church and his church family was very important to him. He was also on the Gaylord Baseball board and sold Archer Oil for many years while farming.
Wallace and Darlene enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends, bowling, playing cards, and spending time with their children and grandchildren. In his early years, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Wallace was often found reading his Bible, doing his wood search puzzles and watching Minnesota sports on TV. After Darlene passed in 2019, Wally was cared for at his home by his family and Good Samaritan Home Care. In March of 2020, he moved to Golden Hearts Assisted Living in Arlington, Minnesota, where he lived until his death.
Wallace is survived by his children, Marcia (Ron) Steffen of Waseca, MN, Daniel (Jenny) Tollefson of rural Gaylord, MN, Janet Tollefson of rural Gaylord, MN, Rodney (Lynn) Tollefson of Gaylord, MN, and Karen (John) Tetzloff of Nicollet, MN; 12 Grandchildren, Peter, Tim, Nick, Luke, Ricky, Ben, Danielle, Mary, Scott, Mitch, Dan and Brady; 21 Great Grandchildren; Three brothers; One sister; Three Sisters-in-law; Nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his Wife, Darlene Tollefson; Infant Daughter, Kathleen Tollefson; Parents, Theodore and Martha Tollefson; five siblings and several in-laws.
Wallace and his family are truly grateful for the kindness and care shown by members of the Norwegian Grove congregation, Pastor Kyle Madson, neighbors and friends, the staff of Good Samaritan Home Care, and Golden Hearts Assisted Living facility.
Arrangements by Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com