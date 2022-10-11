ST. PETER, MN — Timothy "Minnow" Bartelt, age 52 of St. Peter, passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022.
Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Monday, October 17, 2022 at St. Peter Funeral Home. Celebration will continue after the visitation at Patrick's on Third, St. Peter. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
Timothy William was born October 30, 1969 in Waseca, MN to Gael R. and Kay L. (Jennings) Bartelt. He is a 1988 graduate of Waseca High School. He started working at Patrick's on Third in St. Peter in the early 1990s and later became a co-owner. He was a member of Chopstix Percussion before becoming an active member with the Govenaires Drum and Bugle Corps. He was also a board member of the Nicollet County Historical Society and once served as secretary. His joys in life were golfing, woodworking, MN Sports (including the Vikings, Gophers and Wild), traveling, and his classic mustang.
Left to remember Tim are his parents: Kay Bachmann and Gael (Pam) Bartelt; siblings: Patricia (Greg) Albers and Matthew (April) Bartelt; nieces and nephews: Emily Albers, Hannah (Evan) Williams, Landan Madsen, Jaxon Bartelt and Willow Bartelt; his cat, Peaches; and other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Jody and step-father Ray Bachmann.
