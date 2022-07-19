ST. PETER — Thomas Ray Bolstad of St. Peter, MN passed away July 8, 2022, at the age of 80 from Alzheimer's complications.
Tom was born in St. Peter on August 5, 1941, to Raymond and Gladys (Nelson) Bolstad. He graduated from St. Peter High School in 1959 and Minnesota State University, Mankato in 1981 with a bachelor's degree in accounting. He served for six years in the National Guard as a Specialist 5 and received an honorable discharge in 1969. For 39 years, Tom worked at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center as a Business Manager.
Tom married Margaret (Steinbauer) Bolstad in 1979 and was a devoted father of two children, Theodore and Teresa.
He joined the St. Peter Lions Club in 1986 and served as the president from 1999-2000 and board member from 1990-2018.
One of his favorite activities, Tom bowled for over 50 years with a lifetime average of 195. He participated in 26 Peterson Classics and 32 ABC National Tournaments. He was inducted into the Mankato Area USBC 11th Hall of Fame in 2018. His lifelong goal, which he nearly reached, was to bowl in every state. He was also a lifelong Minnesota Twins fan and watched them play in many stadiums across the nation.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and son, Theodore Raymond Bolstad (7/1/2020). He is survived by his loving wife, Margaret, and daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Benjamin Schneider.
A funeral will be held on July 30, 2022 at the Church of the Holy Communion in St. Peter. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., the funeral service begins at 11 a.m., and lunch service to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society: https://www.benchs.org/
