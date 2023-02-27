Terri Ward

ST. PETER — Terri Ann Ward, 70, of St. Peter, died February 22, 2023 at Mayo Health System in Mankato.
Memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 4, 2023, at St. Peter Funeral Home, 906 N Washington Ave., in St. Peter with visitation one hour prior to the service. Livestreaming will be available at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com
Terri was born March 31, 1952 to Lorentz and Winifred (Hanson) Kunst in Albert Lea, Minnesota. She graduated from St. Peter High School in 1971. In 1974, she married Gerald Machado. Together they raised two sons, Matthew and Joshua. They later divorced. On February 8, 2002, Terri married Steven Ward in St. Peter.
Terri worked at the Dairy Queen in St. Peter for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling with Steve and her sons, watching TV, cooking, playing the piano, and especially getting together with family.
Terri is survived by her husband, Steve; children, Matthew Machado of New Ulm and Joshua (Natalie York) Machado of Cape Coral, Florida; grandchildren, Dylan (Casie), Jacob, Makayla (Hunter), Ethan (Kat), and Sabrina; great grandchildren, Kya and Elijah; step-children, Lindsay (Wesley) Lemstra, Danielle (Darrell) Stam, Megan (Ryan) Steva, and Drew (Kristen) Ward; step-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Benjamin, Abigale, Nathaniel, Nora, Charlie, Jack, Evelyn, Alice, Margaret, Harper, Cayden, and Deacon; mother, Winifred Kunst of St. Peter; siblings, Sharon Howe-Wills, Dick (Deb) Kunst, and Merri (Steve) Howe; and many nieces and nephews.
Terri was preceded in death by her father, Lorentz; two children in infancy; one grandchild in infancy; and brother-in-law, Stephan Wills.
