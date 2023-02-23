Sandra Lee Brovold

ST. PETER, MN — Sandy Brovold, 75, of Saint Peter, MN, passed away suddenly on February 19th, 2023.
Sandy was born on May 26th, 1947, to Ken and Judy VanVoorhees, in Chicago, IL. After Sandy graduated from William Howard Taft High School in 1965, she went on to study at Minnesota State University, Mankato where she met Jan Brovold, who would be the love of her life for nearly 50 years.
She was a talented interior designer and ran a successful business (Interior Expressions) from 1995 until 2007. Sandy was an active member of the Saint Peter community serving as a volunteer at the local hospital, her church, and the public schools. For example, Sandy started a Parent Communication Network (PCN) to encourage safe and fun social opportunities for middle and high school aged students. She also enjoyed gardening and golfing with her family and friends.
Sandy was always willing to lend a hand to help anyone. She always carried a smile and an infectious spirit of optimism and love that filled any room she entered. She was caring, compassionate and selfless. Her true passion was being a caregiver and mother to her three (3) boys and then later in life to her grandchildren.
Sandy was the rock, the anchor, the center, and the glue that brought the family together. She was void of the pride and ego that so many carry in life. She consistently put the needs and desires of her children, grandchildren and family and friends before that of her own. She had little care for the trappings of material possessions. Instead, she measured her success by whom she touched along the path of life. By that definition, Sandy was incredibly successful, as she deeply touched the lives of so many. She will be dearly missed and leaves a void that can never be filled.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents (Ken and Judy VanVoorhees), her husband (Jan Brovold), brother and sister in-law (Ron and Crystal Ebnet), nephew (Kenny III VanVoorhees) and niece (Sara VanVoorhees). She is survived by her sons Trevor Brovold of Mankato, MN, Travis (Stephanie) Brovold of Saint Peter, MN and Troy Brovold of Saint Peter, MN; grandchildren: Aiden, Brooklyn, Kaiden, Kallie, Cameron, Kendall, Brittyn and Blakeley; brothers Ken (Chris) VanVoorhees, Bob VanVoorhees, Greg VanVoorhees and Lee (Patty) VanVoorhees; Nephews Tyler (Caileigh), Nick, Zak VanVoorhees; and Nieces Kelly Ebnet, Kerry (Chris) Herker and Kim (Jeff) Bell.
A visitation will be held at First Lutheran Church on Friday, February 24th, 2023, at 4-7 p.m. There will also be a brief visitation on Saturday, February 25th, 2023 at 10-11 AM followed by services at First Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served directly following the service to celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Team Jack Foundation (TeamJackFoundation.org), a pediatric brain cancer research organization. Her granddaughter Kallie was afflicted with brain cancer when she was only 4 years old. To leave a condolence for the family or to view a livestream of the service, visit www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.