ST. PETER — Rita Cecelia (Pfarr) Hix, age 86, of St. Peter passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 3 p.m., on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, with visitation two hours prior at the church as well. Private family burial will be held at a later date. www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com

