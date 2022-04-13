...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southwest Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
MANKATO — "I believe a man's greatest possession is his dignity and that no calling bestows this more abundantly than farming." (The Farmer's Creed)
Richard Anthony Vetter, age 92, closed the gate on his Earthly life on April 6, 2022. The son of Otto and Florence Vetter, Rich was born on December 2, 1929. Growing up on a farm in rural Kasota, Rich attended grade school at the Kasota Township Country School and graduated from Kasota High School. Rich was able to fulfill his passion for farming, along with his dad and brother, Greg. They worked together to build their family farm into a thriving family business that continues to be owned and operated by his son, grandsons, and nephew.
Rich met and fell in love with JoAnn Villano, and on August 22, 1953, they were united in marriage. Through their nearly 69 years of marriage, Rich and JoAnn raised five children and have been blessed with 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Those who knew Rich will remember him for his love of family, friends, quick wit, sense of humor, and love of farming, which was always in his heart.
Rich and JoAnn enjoyed many years of travel together and made many friends along the way. They also enjoyed biking, walking, and spending quality time with family and friends.
Grateful for having shared in his life is his loving wife, JoAnn; daughters, Karen and Deb; sons, Mark (Jayne), Dave (Deb), and Brian (Lori); 8 grandchildren, Luke (Ashley), Devon (Ryan), Nicholas, Nate (Lindsey), Nic (Kelly), Tony (Mirissa), Mitch (Macey), and Jayce (Chelsie); great-grandchildren, Rocco, Romeo, Cleo, Julian, Quinn, and Emmitt; brother, Greg (Miriam); and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Christopher; and granddaughter, Bianca.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the North Mankato Mortuary, with visitation from 11:00 - 1:00. Burial will follow the service at Calvary Cemetery in St. Peter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to a local Hospice, medical research, or organization of your choice. Livestreaming will be available at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Rich's family would like to thank Dr. Devineni, Dr. Kanwar, Mankato Mayo Hospice and the staff at the Mankato Lodge for their care of Rich.