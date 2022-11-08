GAYLORD — Pearl Stuedemann, age 81, of Gaylord passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Bayside Manor in Gaylord.
Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 12, 2022, 11:00 A.M. at Scandian Grove Lutheran Church in Norseland with Pastor Matthew Garavalia officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
Visitation will be Friday, November 11, 2022, from 4:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M. at the Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord. A Prayer Service will be at 7:30 P.M. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pearl May Stuedemann was born on March 7, 1941, in Young America Township, Carver County, MN. She was the oldest daughter of 11 children of Hilary and Olga (Krienke) Haag. Pearl was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in her faith, both at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Peace in Norwood Young America, MN. She received her education at country school and Norwood Young America High School and later received her GED.
On July 15, 1960, Pearl was united in marriage to Gilbert Stuedemann at the Evangelical Reformed Church of Peace in Norwood Young America, MN. She was employed at Fingerhut/Wyman as a seamstress, retiring in December of 2010. Pearl and Gilbert were blessed with four children and they shared 59 years of marriage when Gilbert passed away on November 2, 2019.
Arrangements by Egesdal Funeral Home in Gaylord, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com
