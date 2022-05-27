ROSEVILLE, MN — Mary Theresa Depuydt, age 87, of Roseville (formerly Lafayette), MN passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 3, 2022, at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 105 North 5th Street, Mankato, MN. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m., starting with a 4 p.m. Rosary Service on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the Mankato Mortuary, 1001 N. Riverfront Drive, Mankato, MN. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral mass at the church on Friday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Mankato.
Mary was born on May 15, 1935, in Mankato, MN to Joseph and Martha (Mock) Niederegger. She attended Saints Peter and Paul Grade School and graduated from Loyola Catholic School in 1953. Mary married her beloved husband, Joseph "Bud" Depuydt on November 17, 1955, and together they had 6 children: Kenneth, James, Margaret, David, Edward, and Joseph.
Mary partnered with her husband, Joseph, to run their family farm near Lafayette, MN for many years. In addition to the cash crops, Mary cultivated a large vegetable garden each year, tended fruit trees, and raised poultry to provide for family meals and canned goods. She was well-known for her homestyle cooking and she enjoyed feeding family and relatives. Mary was an active member in her church (St. Gregory, Lafayette) until she was no longer able to drive (Harvest Festival, Cookie Walk, Altar Society...). She was a good steward of the family farm and managed the farming operation to her final days. Mary took immense pride in her children and grandchildren and tirelessly sacrificed for them.
Mary is survived by her children, Kenneth (companion, Jane), James (Thu), Margaret, David (companion, Paulette), Edward (companion, Julie), Joseph (Sheila); 16 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, George; sisters-in-law, Mary and Patty. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph; parents; brother, Francis "Fritz" Niederegger; brothers-in-law, William, Robert, Leonard, and Jim; sisters-in-law, Laurine, and Phyllis; and constant canine companion, Hans.
