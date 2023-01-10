.A band of light precipitation will move through the area
tonight, bringing a period of light freezing rain which could mix
with light snow at times. Accumulations of freezing rain and snow
will be minimal, but the freezing precipitation will make roadways
and walkways slick and dangerous if untreated. The primary time
frame for the precipitation will be from around 9 PM through 3 AM.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of
less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
ST. PETER, MN — Mary Ann (Westdahl) Cope age 92, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away December 15, 2022. Mary Ann was born on November 18,1930 in Minneota, MN to John and Hannah Westdahl. After graduating, Mary Ann went on to study to be a Medical Technician. Mary Ann married Robert (Bob) Cope on September 5, 1952 and had 2 children, Kris and Jay and settled in St. Peter, MN. During those years, Mary Ann enjoyed raising her children, spending time with friends and family and worked as Manager at the Swedish Kontur and eventually worked alongside Bob at their travel agency. After Bob passed away in 1984, Mary Ann began a new chapter as a House Director at Alpha Gamma Delta at the University of Minnesota. She thoroughly enjoyed all this opportunity had to offer. She retired at the age of 83 after 28 wonderful years. Mary Ann was a longtime member of Normandale Lutheran Church where she served as Wedding Coordinator, served on the Worship Environment committee and served as a mentor to single parent women. Mary Ann was an avid golfer serving as President of the U of M Women's Golf League; a devoted P. E. O. sister; and, a member of Hekla, an Icelandic Heritage Association. She also enjoyed traveling and would never turn down an offer to play bridge. Mary Ann is survived by children Kris (Rob) Edmonds, Jay (Terri) Cope; 4 grandchildren, Maari (Dan) Meyer, Leslie (Lee) Jones, Hannah Cope and Ben Cope; 2 great-grandchildren, Penny and Will Jones; nephews David (Colleen) Reitan and Doug (Maria) Reitan along with many lifelong friends. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cope; sister and brother-in-law, Fran and Harry Wolesky. Mary Ann's celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on January 13, 2023 at Normandale Lutheran Church, 6100 Normandale Road, Edina, MN 55436. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am and a luncheon will follow the service. Private interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In remembrance of Mary Ann's life, the family asks that any charitable contributions be made in Mary Ann's name to Hope Avenue Twin Cities (hope-avenue.org) or the Alpha Gamma Delta, Delta Chapter Scholarship Fund (University of Minnesota Chapter).
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Cope as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.