Marilyn Haes

MANKATO — Marilyn Louise Haes, 99, of Mankato and formerly of Cleveland, passed away peacefully August 6, 2022 at Ecumen Pathstone Living in Mankato.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 20, 2022 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in St. Peter. Northview-North Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family. Livestreaming will be available at www.mankatomortuay.com.
Marilyn was born in St. Paul, MN on March 5th, 1923. Marilyn's life was full of adventure, she enjoyed her cabin at Lake Jefferson in Cleveland each summer and then travelled to Mesa, AZ for the winter. She didn't lack in friends as she had them in both states as well as making new ones everywhere she went. Marilyn was outgoing, friendly, caring, and loyal to her friends and family. When her sons became terminally ill, she was present daily to remind them how much she loved them and she looked forward to seeing them again someday. Her faith lifted her spirits when they passed and she is now with those she held dear in her life. Marilyn's daughter, Teresa, spent time with her mother during her life and at the end of life. No word was left unsaid by family, each of her loved ones were able to convey their love to her and the impact she had in their lives. Marilyn was a devoted Catholic and spent her time praying for friends and family daily.
Volunteering at the MRCI Thrift shop, playing cards, gardening, taking care of her properties, visiting with friends, sewing, reading, cleaning, cooking, tending to others' needs were just a few things Marilyn did in her lifetime. She wanted us all to know the most important thing in her life were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. It was obvious to those who knew her as she "bragged" about her family. Each Christmas she sent out photo cards with her and her great grandkids, Sam and Maddie. The time she spent with those she loved will be forever engrained in our hearts.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Teresa Meistrell Woodward; "daughter" Betsy Meistrell; grandchildren, Ann (Brian) Cesafsky, Paula Meistrell, Katie (Bryan) Titus, and Tim (Jeff) Frank; great-grandchildren, Sam Cesafsky and Madison Cesafsky; sister, Margie Reinke; brother, Emil Jacobson; and the Haes Family, many dearly loved step-children, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin Meistrell and Julius Haes; Larry Shipley, her companion of many years; her sons, John and Michael Meistrell; and sister, Cathy Johnson.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Pathstone - Latitude Memory Care and the Mayo Hospice team for their attentive care and support.
