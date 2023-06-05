Marilyn A. Cavara

EDINA — Marilyn Ann Cavara, nee Nelson. Longtime Edina resident, grew up in St. Peter, MN. Graduate of St. Peter High School Class 1960, Bachelor of Arts from Mankato State University Class of 1964 and Master of Social Work from University of Michigan Class of 1974. Worked for 26 years as Managing Director of the investigation arm of the Child Protection Division of Hennepin County, MN. During retirement worked as an Interior Design Assistant for Gabbert’s Design Studio and Furniture in Bloomington, MN. Daughter of the late Margaret nee Hillesheim and Nestor E. Nelson of St. Peter, MN and Edina, MN. Sister of Barbara M. Whitlock, Jeanne M. McGill and Carol N. (Lawrence) Panozzo. Aunt of Sarah Whitlock, Molly (Eric) Del Balso, Emily (Ben) Nelsen, Margaret (Patrick Winkle) Whitlock, Jason (Julie) Jezek, Justin Jezek and Lawrence E. Panozzo. Great aunt of 4. Friend and colleague of many. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 9 from 4-7 PM and Saturday June 10th from 10:00 AM until prayers at 10:30 AM at Washburn-McReavy Edina Chapel, 5000 W. 50th Street and Hwy 100, Edina, (952-920-3996), washburn-mcreavy.com. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, June 10, 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church Chapel, 5071 Eden Ave., Edina, (952-929-3317), olgparish.org.

