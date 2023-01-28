Marie A. Miller

ST. PETER, MN — Marie Ann (Beer) Miller, 94 passed away on January 22, 2023. Marie was born in LeCenter MN on February 2, 1928 to Louis and Frances (Tambornino) Beer. Marie grew up on the family farm and graduated high school in LeCenter. Marie married Robert Miller on May 17, 1950 in LeCenter and they made their home in rural St. Peter.
Marie is survived by her children, Dan (Lynn), Linda (James) Olson, Marge, Gary (Annie), Joe (Beth), Ruth (Russ) Sonnek, and Jane (Jim) Schoenrock; 15 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, her brother George (Donna) Beer of LeCenter and sister Jean Kauffmann of Glencoe. Marie was very active in her church as a member of multiple groups, including being a 50-year member of the Catholic Daughters. She was also a Gold Circle member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Marie was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her brothers Charles, Edward, and Leonard, and sisters Kathryn, Louise, Joan, and Margaret, her daughter-in-law Angie, and great-grandson Kyle.
Marie's funeral will be held at St. Peter Catholic Church in St Peter on Saturday, February 4 at 11AM. Visitation will be at the church on Friday, February 3 from 4:30-7:00PM with Rosary at 6:30pm. Visitation will continue two hours prior to the funeral at the church. To leave a condolence for the family or view the livestream, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Special thanks to the wonderful Ecumen Prairie Hill Memory Care staff and caring Hospice nurses. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.