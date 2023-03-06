ST. PETER, MN — Marian Vesta (Murphy) Pyan, age 94, passed away on February 28th, 2023 at her home.
Marian was born November 10, 1928 in Sleepy Eye, MN to Vesta and James Murphy. Her grade and high school years were spent in Sleepy Eye. She met her future husband Doug, through his sister, after he had returned from the Pacific War. They married on a very cold January 22nd, 1948.
With Doug's job with Hormel, they lived in Austin and Redwood Falls before settling in St Peter in January 1956. They immediately became active in the Church of St Peter and logged many hours of service to the church. Most notably Marian led or co-led the church's Funeral Luncheon committee for over fifty years, serving about 1000 meals. She also supported the local baseball teams by running concession stands and cheering of course too. Her interests included playing bridge, summer vacations with family and with the Hoffmann family too and reading. She enjoyed visits to casinos with friends, in Minnesota and other states too. Marian was a friend to so many around the city. Perhaps her most cherished personal honor was when she was crowned Queen of St Patrick's Day in 1996.
Marian is survived by children: Reeny Blank, St Joseph Mn, Steve, Minneapolis, Kate Martin, Wyandotte MI and Dan (Karin) Stewartville, Mn.; 10 Grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister Aridis ( Clete ) Shroepfer; one sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug; son Jeff; sons-in-Law: Ron Blank and Gary Martin; sisters: Ruth, Harriet, and Jean; and brother Dan.
Visitation services are on Sunday March 12th from 3:00-6:00 P.M at the Saint Peter Funeral Home
and a funeral Mass on Monday March 13th at the Church of St Peter at 11:00 AM, with visitation from 10-11 am. To view a complete obituary, leave a condolence or view the service livestream visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
