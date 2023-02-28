Margaret "Margie" Rossow Nelsen

ST. PETER — Margaret "Margie" Rossow Nelsen, age 80, social worker, dedicated community servant leader, and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister died on February 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Margie was born on March 2, 1942 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She graduated from Washington High School in Sioux Falls, earned her B.A. degree from the University of South Dakota and her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Iowa. Her career in social work began with personal counseling agencies in Iowa and South Dakota, including in Sioux Falls with the V.A. Hospital and Lutheran Social Services.

