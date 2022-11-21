Linda Swenson

NORSELAND — Linda Carol Swenson, 94, passed away November 19, 2022 in Winslow, Arizona enroute to Gold Canyon, Arizona.
NORSELAND — Linda Carol Swenson, 94, passed away November 19, 2022 in Winslow, Arizona enroute to Gold Canyon, Arizona.
A private graveside service will be held at Scandian Grove Lutheran Church Cemetery in Norseland, Minnesota at a later date. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Linda was born December 4, 1927 in New Ulm, Minnesota to George and Edith Peterson. Her early life was spent on the family farm in Bernadotte Township where she said she did many of the farm chores like a "hired hand."
Following graduation from New Ulm High School in 1945, Linda took a job at the University of Minnesota as a secretary for the Bureau of Student Loans and Scholarships.
In June of 1948, Linda was united in marriage to Roger Swenson. Together, Linda and Roger bought the Norseland General Store from Roger's father and brother. Linda and Roger continued to operate the store for over 50 years. Besides working full time in the store, Linda was always ready to supply a hot meal for a salesman or worker who might accompany Roger to the house.
Later in life after losing her husband, Linda became a "snowbird' to Arizona with her daughter. Linda enjoyed leaving the Midwest winter behind. The last years Linda made a new home with her daughter in Fort Dodge, Iowa where she loved having a "helpful housemate."
Linda is survived by her 3 children, Roxy of Fort Dodge, Iowa, Randy (Janel) of Norseland, and Jeff of Norseland; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Roger; brother, George "Pete" Peterson, and sister, Eunice Sandman.
