Leonard Rudolph Akland

ST. PETER — A Memorial Service will be held on July 8, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Peter, MN. Visitation/gathering at 10:00 AM, Service at 11:00 AM followed by lunch and remembrance in the Fellowship Hall from noon to 2 pm. At 3:30 PM, a graveside service and interment will begin at Oaklawn Cemetery, Northfield, MN. St. Peter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to Global Health Ministries, 7831 Hickory St NE, Fridley, MN 55432-2500 would be most appreciated.

  

