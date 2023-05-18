Leonard Rudolph Akland, M.D.

ST. PETER — Leonard Rudolph Akland was born to Tobias and Cora Akland in Menno, SD on March 8, 1924, 9th of 10 children. After graduating from Augustana Academy in Canton, SD, he enrolled at Augustana College in Sioux Falls. Soon after, he was drafted and served in the Navy in a variety of medical training positions. After his honorable discharge, he advanced his studies at the University of South Dakota Medical School and graduated from Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, TX.

