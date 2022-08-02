...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
LE SUEUR, MN — Leon H. Willaert, age 85 of Le Sueur, passed peacefully on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at the Oaklawn Rehabilitation Center, Mankato.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00am Friday, August 5, 2022 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in St. Peter. Visitation will be 4:00-7:00pm Thursday at St. Peter Funeral Home and also one hour prior to the service at the church. To leave a condolence or view the livestream, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Leon was born on September 28, 1936 in Mankato to Cyrille Henry and Mary Theresa (Depuydt) Willaert. He attended Loyola Catholic Schools and was drafted to the US Army in 1955, being honorably discharged in 1957. He returned home to the family farm and farmed with his brothers until retiring in 1992. Leon was united in marriage to Dorothy F. Pietsch on August 30, 1958 at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mankato. He enjoyed reading history books, visiting with friends at the Nicollet Café, and traveling west when he found time. He loved spending time with his family and was strong in his faith.
Left to cherish his memory are his children: Leo (Wendy), Linda (Al) Mork, Lori Haley, Dean (Lee Ann), Julie (Jay) Juell, Gloria (Brad ) Knaus, Danny, Dale, Pat (Niki), and Gary (Cara); daughter-in-law Mari Willaert; 21 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy in 2016; children: Gerald and Peggy Willaert; granddaughter: Ellie Willaert; parents; brothers: Joe, Lawrence, Frank, Art, Andrew and Robert; and sisters: Marie, Joan Mikolai and Ignatia Seys.
To plant a tree in memory of Leon Willaert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
