LeAnna Rosemary Brown

ST. PETER, MINNESOTA — LeAnna Rosemary (Henle) Brown, 87, of St. Peter died surrounded by her children.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 am on Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Church of St. Peter in St. Peter, MN with Craig Timmerman celebrating the Mass. Burial will follow in the New Ulm Catholic Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, June 10th at the Church of St. Peter Chapel in St. Peter with a time of sharing at 7 p.m. The visitation will continue at the church on Friday from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. The Rosary will be prayed at 10:15 a.m. on Friday in the church prior to the Mass.
LeAnna Rosemary Henle was born on January 23, 1935, to Alfred and Viola (Hofmeister) Henle in New Ulm. She attended Holy Trinity School and graduated in 1953. During this time, she took piano lessons and performed with the New Ulm City Band as a percussionist. After high school she attended MacPhail College of Music in Minneapolis. She graduated with a BA degree in Music and Applied Piano and began her music teaching career in Carlton, and later in Waterville, and Le Center. LeAnna became the organist and choir director for St. Nicholas Church near St. Peter and St. Paul's Church in Nicollet. Being the music director, she was very proud of her accomplishments and the choir members. LeAnna also worked at the City of St. Peter then Nicollet Public Schools as an administrative assistant. LeAnna loved many things about her life including her 4 daughters but was very dedicated to God by praying the rosary and reciting various prayers. She came alive when anyone would ask if they could recite the rosary or pray with her. Being the strongest woman and role model for us, she was a woman of faith. And in the end, she, and her daughters were at peace knowing she would be meeting her Divine Savior.
LeAnna is survived by her 4 daughters: Sheila Wiest of Byron, Kaye (Curt) Mills of St. Peter, Nadine Brown of Mankato and Pam (Wayne) Maiers of Arlington, MN; 10 grandchildren: Christopher, Nicole and Mackenzie Wiest; Alexa, Nick and Benjamin Zarn, Grant Wiest, Kyle (Whitney) Wiest, Courtney (Tyler) Braaten and Gabrielle (Andrew) Warnke; Step- grandchildren: Kate Maiers and Jackie Maiers; 8 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law Jackie Henle. She was preceded in death by her parents Alfred and Viola Henle and brothers Charles and John Henle. Blessed be her memory.