MONTGOMERY — Kim (Palmquist) McGovern, age 51, of Montgomery, passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at the Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
Memorial visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at the St. Peter Funeral Home, 906 N. Washington Ave, St. Peter. Private service will be held for the family.
Kimberly Jo, the daughter of Gerald and Joleen (Thompson) Palmquist, was born on April 21, 1971 in St. Peter. She graduated from South Central College with an associate degree in accounting. On January 25, 2006 she married Tim McGovern in Florida. She was previously employed as an Administrative Specialist for the Scott County Public Health. Kim enjoyed crafting, quilting, spending time in the country, wildlife, and tending to her plants. Above all, she loved her dogs and her family meant everything to her.
She is survived by her husband, Tim; daughter, Kacey Cole (significant other, Brian Schaller); grandchildren, Alec and Clare; parents, Gerald and Joleen Palmquist; siblings, Brady (Jerrie) Palmquist, Carey (Lisa) Palmquist, Thea (Paul) Arndt, and Kristin Johnson (significant other, Jeff Cheeseman); and many cherished nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by nephew, Ross Palmquist.
