MONTGOMERY — Kenneth A. Skelly, age 70 of Montgomery passed away at his home on June 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 1:30- 2:30 pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Prayer service will follow at 2:30 also at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society 1250 N. River Dr. Mankato, MN 56001 in Ken's memory.
Ken was born on March 11, 1952 in St. Paul and adopted by Howard and Mildred (Struck) Skelly. He attended Waterville-Elysian High School. Ken served in the United States Marine Corps as a Private from August 1971-October 1971. He lived most of his life on the home farm in Kilkenny. Ken worked for over 15 years at Agropur Inc. He loved to tinker with cars and pick-up trucks, had a great love for his pet dogs, spent a lot of time on Holidays, birthdays and weekends with his cousins and aunts and uncles.
Ken is survived by his sister, Carol Skelly of Anoka.
Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Mildred (Struck) Skelly.
