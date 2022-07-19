MONTGOMERY — Kenneth A. Skelly, age 70 of Montgomery passed away at his home on June 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 30 from 1:30- 2:30 pm at the Schoenbauer Funeral Home in Montgomery. Prayer service will follow at 2:30 also at the funeral home. Donations can be made to the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society 1250 N. River Dr. Mankato, MN 56001 in Ken's memory.

To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Skelly as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments