Karen M. (Erickson) Clemons

CLEVELAND, MN — Karen Mae (Erickson) Clemons, age 74 of Cleveland, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at Benedictine Health in Minneapolis.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday, June 11th at Norseland Lutheran Church with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at the church cemetery. To view the service or leave a condolence for the family, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Karen Mae was born August 5, 1947 in St. Peter to Vernon H. and Mae V. (Syverson) Erickson. She is a 1965 graduate of St. Peter High School. Karen was united in marriage to Gary D. Clemons on February 14, 1981. She was employed as a Human Service Tech at the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center in St. Peter, retiring in 2010.
Karen was known for her crafts like crocheting, sewing and quilting. She even took her sewing machine with her when they traveled, and joined in local quilting guilds. She also enjoyed being on the boat, reading, watching the Vikings, in the kitchen canning and baking, and was known as the family "photo bug". Karen was a huge Elvis fan; she even traveled to Graceland to celebrate his 60th birthday. She was also proud of her time volunteering with the Assembly of God Church in Palisade MN where she helped in working on their new building.
Left to remember Karen are: her husband, Gary; children: Edward (Patti) Engelby and Heidi (Michael) Wels; grandchildren: Kylie (Adam Tisdale) Engelby, Tyler Kueker, Benjamin Bode, Griffin Engelby, Abigail Fasnacht, Austin Youngerberg, Jordan Ward, Samuel Ward, and Lillian Engelby; great grandchildren: Maddox, Leila, Evelyn, Teddy and baby Ward on the way; mother: Mae Erickson; four siblings: Jim (Gladys), Ron, Patti (Dean) Roberts, and Randy (LeighAnn); and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by two children: Kari Ann, and Josh; father: Vernon; and brother: Tom.
