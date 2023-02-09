MANKATO — Kara Long, 44, of Mankato, died February 6, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kara preferred memorials be given to Mayo Clinic Hospice or BENCHS Humane Society. Mankato Mortuary is assisting the family.
Kara Lee Long, daughter of Daniel and Linda (Wood) Harshman, was born November 25, 1978, in La Porte, Indiana. She graduated from Sentral High School in Fenton, Iowa in 1997. Kara was united in marriage to Andrew Long on July 25, 1998 at St. Michael Church in Whittemore, Iowa. Together they raised two children, Kaleb and Samantha. Kara loved being a mom and would do anything and everything for them.
Kara loved working as a salesforce release manager at Compeer Financial in Mankato. In her free time, Kara was passionate about health and exercise. She especially loved Crossfit with her "other family." Kara found joy being outdoors, hiking and fishing with Andy. She loved her dogs, Stella Joseph and Cody Sue. Kara had a great sense of humor and possessed the ability to find it in every situation, good or bad. Her attention to detail and ability to recall events was remarkable. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or milestone. Kara also had a knack for organization and had spreadsheets for everything! Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends.
Kara is survived by her husband, Andy; children, Kaleb and Samantha (Jake Rimstad) Long; parents, Dan and Linda Harshman of Lone Rock, Iowa; sister, Danielle (Terrence) Johnson of Snyder, Colorado; twin sister, Krista Struecker of Lone Rock, Iowa; nephew, James; parents-in-law, Donald and Sandy Long of Whittemore, Iowa; sisters and brothers-in-law, Bill, Bob, Brian (Shara), Brenda Trunkhill, Amy (David) Penton, Annette (Mike) Russ, and Adam (Lisa); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Kara was preceded in death by her grandparents, her brother-in-law, Tony Trunkhill and her beloved dogs, Gunner and Dexter.
