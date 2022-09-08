Judith Lee Judy (Schoeb) Kitzmann

HASTINGS, MN — Judith "Judy" Lee (Schoeb) Kitzmann, age 75, of Hastings, passed away August 30, 2022 with her family by her side.
She was born September 12, 1946 in Mankato to Clarence P. and Ruby I. (Lee) Schoeb of St. Peter, MN and was baptized at the Church of the Immaculate Conception. Judy attended John Ireland Catholic School and graduated from St. Peter High School in 1964, where she was active in Band and Choir. She attended St. Teresa's in Winona for her freshman and sophomore years and transferred to Mankato State for the remainder of her education. Through her teaching career she taught in both Public and Catholic Schools. She was the Director of Music at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church until 2004. She then worked at Blue Cross/ Blue Shield until her retirement in 2016.
Judy is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Ruby Schoeb; and brothers, James and Jon.
She married Ronald Kitzmann in 1971; they later divorced. Judy is survived by her children, Kristine (Greg) Pearson and her son, David of Ellsworth, WI; Kent Kitzmann and his son, Jackson of Hastings; and Kurt (Dee) Kitzmann and his daughter's Holly and Jessica of Hastings; siblings, Barbara (Richard) Frank of Nicollet; Robert Schoeb of St. Peter, William (Vicki) Schoeb of Overland Park, KS, Gregory Schoeb of Nicollet, Jacqueline Schoeb-Johnson of St. Peter, and Russell (Roxi) Schoeb of St. Peter; sisters in law, Marsha Schoeb of Woodstock, GA, and Wendy Baptist Schoeb of Reeseville, WI; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Starkson Family LIfe Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St in Hastings. A private Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery in St. Peter at a later date.
