ST. PETER, MN — John N. Vogt, age 84 of St. Peter and formerly Kasota, passed away on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at Rivers Edge Hospital, St. Peter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00am Thursday, April 27, 2023 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter, St. Peter with burial at Kasota Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00pm-7:00pm Wednesday, April 26th at St. Peter Funeral Home and 10:00am Thursday at the church. To leave a condolence for the family or view the service livestream, visit his obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
John Nicholas was born January 14, 1939 in St. Peter to John H. and Helen G. (Borsch) Vogt. He was raised in Kasota, graduating from St. Peter High School in 1958. He then enlisted in the Army National Guard, serving 8 years before his honorable discharge in 1965. He worked in the family business, mink farming; taking over from his father, before retiring in 2015. John married Nancy Lueken on January 14, 1978 and they later divorced. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, country music, carpentry work, playing pull tabs, playing cards, going to auctions, and visiting with friends.
Left to remember John are his children: Steve (Betsy Wilker), and Melissa (Frank Yost); grandchildren: Ashley & Britney Vogt, and Kourtney, Kiyanna, Kaeden, & Kolten Yost; sisters: Joyce Willson, Janet (Jim) Derner, and Mary Rudenick; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Donald Vogt; and brothers-in-law: Robert Rudenick, and Wayne Willson.
