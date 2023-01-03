John Jay Rogers

FOREST LAKE — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, John Jay Rogers, beloved friend, passed away at the age of 74. He was born in Ashland, WI on July 20th, 1948. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Knoll) and Edward Rogers, as well as his beloved wife, Jeana (Maertens) Rogers.

