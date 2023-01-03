...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Snow. Total daytime snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota and northwest
and west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
FOREST LAKE — On Sunday, November 27th, 2022, John Jay Rogers, beloved friend, passed away at the age of 74. He was born in Ashland, WI on July 20th, 1948. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (Knoll) and Edward Rogers, as well as his beloved wife, Jeana (Maertens) Rogers.
John grew up in the Dinkytown area of Minneapolis and attended Marshall High School. After high school he joined the Army. He served in Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart and two Bronze Stars.
John attended Mankato State University and lived on the Kasota Prairie with his wife and their horses and dogs.
John loved training and racing horses, blues music, cheesecake, screwdrivers, attending music festivals, and current events.
He is survived by his brother, Buddy Rogers, his fan club of ladies, Janet, Jennifer, Hilary, and Sue, as well as a whole herd of other friends.
A celebration of life will be held at the Embassy Bar in St. Peter, MN on January 14th, 2023 at 2:00 pm. Interment at Fort Snelling will be held in May 2023, details TBD.
