John Andrew Cook

ST. PETER — John Andrew Cook, age 83, of St. Peter, passed away peacefully at Pheasants Ridge Assisted Living on Friday, August 05, 2022. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Ducks Unlimited.

