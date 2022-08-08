ST. PETER — John Andrew Cook, age 83, of St. Peter, passed away peacefully at Pheasants Ridge Assisted Living on Friday, August 05, 2022. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022, in Calvary Cemetery, St. Peter. St. Peter Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Minnesota Ducks Unlimited.
John was born in St. Peter, MN on August 21, 1938, to Patricia and Wilfred Cook. He went to John Ireland Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Peter High School in 1956. After graduation he had a short term in the National Guard. John married Susan Hermel in 1960. He owned and operated Big John's Cafe from 1967-1975, and after that he earned a comfortable living as a farm machinery rep in Western Iowa.
John was an avid fisherman of walleye, and an avid hunter as well. He enjoyed spending his free time doing those things.
John is survived by his wife of 62 years, Susan; children, Randy (Dawn) Cook, Jeff (Karen) Cook, Molly (Bob) Harvey; grandchildren, Wyatt Cook and John Harvey.
Welcoming him on the other side were his parents, Wilfred and Patricia Cook; son, Bryan; granddaughter, Martha; sister, Patty Pinske and brother, Harold Cook.
