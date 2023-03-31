Joe George

ST. PETER — Joseph James George, age 86, of St. Peter, died on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Benedictine Living Community after a short battle with lung cancer.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Northview - North Mankato Mortuary, 2060 Commerce Drive, North Mankato. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. The service will be livestreamed and available on Joe's obituary page at www.mankatomortuary.com.
Joseph James, the son of Edward and Jenny (Abdo) George was born on December 11, 1936 in Mankato. He was a hard worker who enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the age of 17. He served stateside and overseas in Japan for 2 years. On January 6, 1957 he was united in marriage to Donna Frances Wilson at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Mankato. Joe was previously employed at Fegles Power Service, Ponderosa Landfill, and Wendell Lorentz and Sons Construction where he operated heavy equipment and dug many basements before retiring after 28+ years of employment. Joe enjoyed canning, fishing, gardening, motorcycling, watching professional wrestling, and visiting with relatives, especially his family and grandchildren. He loved old cars, especially his 1964 Chevy Impala SS, and driving them in parades with Donna. Joe and Donna also enjoyed companionship of their past beloved pets.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of 66 years; children, Steven (Rosetta) George, Sherry George (John Determan), and Jeffrey (Jane) George; grandchildren, Marie (Joseph) Hartman, Melanie (James) Worm, Daniel (Megan) George, Jenny George, Katie Jo George, Nicole George (husband, Matt Steffen), Bethany George (fiancé, Owen DeWindt), and Christine (Josh) Rudbeck; great grandchildren, Xavier, Ava, Greta, Kailah, Adelaine, Wallace, and Stella; twin brother, James "Jim" George; sister, Barbara Schmidt; and sister in law, Marilyn George.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Sarah, and brothers John and Henry.
The family would like to send a most sincere thank you to the St. Croix Hospice team and the staff at Benedictine Living Community.
