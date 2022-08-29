Joan Evelyn Miller

ST. PETER — Joan Evelyn (Martin) Miller, age 79, of rural St. Peter passed away August 20, 2022 from cancer at the Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester. Her memorial service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in St. Peter. A luncheon and time to reminisce will follow in the church's dining hall. From 12:00 PM until the service time there will be an opportunity to visit with the family at the church. She will be interred with her husband, Thomas Alan Miller, in Resurrection Cemetery following the ceremony. Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home of Albert Lea is assisting the family with arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments