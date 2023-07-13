Jean Delores Osborne

ST. PETER — Jean Delores Osborne, age 97 of St. Peter died peacefully on July 12th, 2023 at the Benedictine Court in St. Peter, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, July 22, 2023 at St. Anne's Catholic Church, Le Sueur, MN at 10:30 A.M. Visitation will be held from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. Jean will be laid to rest in a Cherry wooden casket handmade by her son, Michael Osborne. Lunch will follow burial at St. Anne's school in Le Sueur, MN.

To send flowers to the family of Jean Osborne, please visit Tribute Store.
  

Service information

Jul 22
Visitation
Saturday, July 22, 2023
9:00AM-10:30AM
Church of St. Anne (Le Sueur)
217 North Third Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
Jul 22
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, July 22, 2023
10:30AM
Church of St. Anne (Le Sueur)
217 North Third Street
Le Sueur, MN 56058
