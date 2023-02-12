ST. PETER, MN — Janet Darlyn (Fredricksen) Hoffmann, age 83, passed away peacefully in her apartment at the Ecumen Prairie Hill Assisted Living on Feb 11, 2023 surrounded by family.
She was born March 20, 1939 to Harding and Lavada (Fowler) Fredricksen and was one of the first C-section deliveries at the Immanuel Hospital in Mankato, MN. Janet was baptized, confirmed, married and continued to be a member of the Union Presbyterian Church, St. Peter (UPC). She graduated from St. Peter High School in 1957 and attended Gustavus Adolphus College. Crowned the first Miss St. Peter, Janet proudly represented her hometown in many festivities and parades.
On Sept 6, 1959 Janet married Burt F Hoffmann at the UPC. Together they raised 3 children; she created warm, welcoming homes for her family. These homes included many beloved dogs and cats with whom she and Burt loved dearly. Over the years, Janet worked several part time jobs, taught ceramics for over 30 years and porcelain doll making. She was involved in Mrs. Jaycees, Sunday School, Girl Scouts, Home Extension, Nicollet County Historical Society/Cox House, Quilting Club, Questers. Janet jumped at any opportunity to utilize her creative and artistic skills.
As an only child, Janet understood the value of a good friend and cherished her friendships throughout her lifetime. She was adventurous and enjoyed trips with friends and family. These trips included the Black Hills, St. Louis, Colorado, Hawaii, Grand Marais, Norway, a Caribbean Cruise, Vancouver, Nova Scotia, Gulf Shores, Panama City and many more 'local' destinations. Janet was blessed and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Janet is survived by three children: Theresa (Wayne) Bjorklund, New Sweden MN, Burt (Julie) Hoffmann, St Peter, Brian (Marcia) Hoffmann, Grinnell, Iowa. Grandchildren: Astyn, Holly, Lincoln, Shannon, Ben, Alissa, Joshua, Garrett. 19 Great Grandchildren (Tryg, Mills, Lawson, Collins, Henry, Arthur, Gretta, Winston, Rowan, Blakely, Ashlynn, Jaeger, Colton, Gavin, Brody, Axel, Otto, Vivien, Rhett)
Preceeded in death by infant sister, Rita Ann (Peaches), husband, Burt F Hoffmann, infant twin boys.
Memorial service will be 9:30am Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Union Presbyterian Church, St. Peter, followed by visiting and fellowship until 11:30am. To leave a condolence for the family, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
