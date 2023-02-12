Janet Darlyn (Fredricksen) Hoffmann

ST. PETER, MN — Janet Darlyn (Fredricksen) Hoffmann, age 83, passed away peacefully in her apartment at the Ecumen Prairie Hill Assisted Living on Feb 11, 2023 surrounded by family.

To plant a tree in memory of Janet Hoffmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments