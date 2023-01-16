James Freeman Jim Eaton

MANKATO — James (Jim) Freeman Eaton, Mankato, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at OakLawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. He recently celebrated his 95th birthday with a party attended by many family and friends. James was born in Kensal, North Dakota on December 29, 1927 to Clinton and Gladys Eaton. He attended school in Kasota and St. Peter, Minnesota. He joined the U.S. Navy Construction Battalions (Seabees) in 1944 during WWII and served on the island of Guam, where he guarded Japanese prisoners. After his tour, he worked multiple jobs in the St. Peter/Mankato area, including a railroad worker, bartender, camera operator at KEYC-TV, and security counselor at Minnesota State Hospital in St Peter, Minnesota. He met Joyce Carlson at Kolacky Days in Montgomery, Minnesota, and they married in 1953. They had five children: Christine, Vali, Patricia, Jeffrey, and Clinton. They later divorced.

