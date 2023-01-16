James Freeman Jim Eaton

MANKATO — James (Jim) Freeman Eaton, Mankato, passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023 at OakLawn Rehabilitation Center in Mankato. He recently celebrated his 95th birthday with a party attended by many family and friends. James was born in Kensal, North Dakota on December 29, 1927 to Clinton and Gladys Eaton. He attended school in Kasota and St. Peter, Minnesota. He joined the U.S. Navy Construction Battalions (Seabees) in 1944 during WWII and served on the island of Guam, where he guarded Japanese prisoners. After his tour, he worked multiple jobs in the St. Peter/Mankato area, including a railroad worker, bartender, camera operator at KEYC-TV, and security counselor at Minnesota State Hospital in St Peter, Minnesota. He met Joyce Carlson at Kolacky Days in Montgomery, Minnesota, and they married in 1953. They had five children: Christine, Vali, Patricia, Jeffrey, and Clinton. They later divorced.
Jim graduated with a Master's Degree from Mankato Teacher's College in 1963. He taught 6th grade students in St Clair and later Mankato School districts until 1984. After that, he moved to Kyle, South Dakota, where he taught Special Education on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation. In 1991, he retired from teaching and moved to Bayfield, Wisconsin where he married LuAnn Alsleben, and worked in a casino. They later moved to Superior WI. After they divorced, Jim moved back to St. Peter, MN and then to Mankato, MN.
Jim lived a long, full and interesting life. He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, road trips, and loved to spend summers at the family cabin he built in Ontario, Canada. Jim also loved music, movies, cooking, gardening, reading, and was a crossword puzzle whiz. He was well-known to many for his encyclopedic knowledge and quick wit, which included telling bawdy jokes and stories. Well into his 90s, he continued to enjoy his favorite meal of the day - breakfast - with friends and family at Family Fresh in St. Peter.
Jim is survived by his sister: Jean Scheibel, Brooklyn Center, MN; three daughters: Christine (Tim Willson) Eaton, Kasota, MN; Vali (Phil Derner) Eaton, Mankato, MN; Patricia Eaton, Santa Cruz, CA; two sons: Jeff Eaton, Mankato, MN; and Clint (Beth) Eaton, Mankato, MN; two 'adopted' daughters: Sally (David) Derner, Sioux Falls, SD; and Sheila (Scott Gooler) Applen, Cable, WI; three grandchildren: Jared (Amanda Scholzen) Eaton-Willson, Adam Michel, and Katie (Jay Johnson) Michel; and three great grandchildren, Elijah, Violet, and Andi. Preceding him in death were his parents, Gladys and Clinton; his sister, Cleo; and his granddaughter, Ariel.
A celebration of Jim's life will be held in the Spring at a date and location to be announced later.
To plant a tree in memory of James Eaton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.