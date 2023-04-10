ST. PETER, MN — Helen Christianson, age 84 of St. Peter, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Ecumen Prairie Hill, St. Peter.
Memorial Service will be 11:00am Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, St. Peter with visitation one hour prior. Memorials can be directed toward the Trinity Lutheran Church quilting group. To leave a condolence or view the service livestream, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Helen LaVonne was born October 27, 1938 in Decorah, IA to Olavus and Sandora (Bidne) Holm. She graduated from Decorah High School and then attended Luther College, where she received her teaching degree. On September 27, 1959 she married Richard "Ace" Christianson. She taught for a short time in Windom and was a long time secretary in the St. Peter School District. Helen was active in Trinity Lutheran in St. Peter where she was on the Quilting Circle. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, the Pocahontas, Red Hats and as a Girl and Cub Scout leader. Helen enjoyed reading, shopping, knitting and quilting.
Left to remember Helen are her daughter, Jo Christianson; sister, Fran (Holm) Lindsay; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ace; son, David Joseph; and daughter, Mary.
