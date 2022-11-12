Geraldine "Gerry" Dorothy Schleeve

MANKATO — Geraldine "Gerry" Dorothy Schleeve, age 89, of Mankato and formerly St. Peter passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato. A private family service will be held at St. Peter Funeral Home with Pastor Sam officiating.

