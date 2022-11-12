MANKATO — Geraldine "Gerry" Dorothy Schleeve, age 89, of Mankato and formerly St. Peter passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System, Mankato. A private family service will be held at St. Peter Funeral Home with Pastor Sam officiating.
Gerry was born June 20, 1933, to Leonard and Evelyn (Pischel) Geldner. She graduated in 1951 from Cleveland Public School and then worked at People's State Bank, Cleveland for 3 years. Gerry married her high school sweetheart, Charles Schleeve, August 7, 1954, at the St. Peter's Lutheran (Bell) Church, Waterville, MN. They lived and farmed in rural Le Sueur. She was a faithful, active member of First Lutheran Church, Le Sueur, where they joined in 1958.
Gerry was active in Bible Study, Extension Club, organizer of Hospital Auxiliary 500 Cards, Pioneer Power, Le Sueur County Fair, Le Sueur Food Shelf, Le Sueur Blood Mobile, and enjoyed over 55 years with their dear friend's card club. She went back to banking at TCF, Le Sueur in 1979 for 11 years.
Charlie and Gerry retired in St. Peter in 2007 and later moved to New Perspective Senior Living, Mankato, in October of 2021.
Gerry is survived by her devoted husband of 68 years, Charlie; son, Randy (Ronda) Schleeve, of Cleveland; daughter, Julie (Steve) O'Malley, of St. Peter; grandchildren, Sarah (Luke) Novak, of New Prague, Nathan (Ashley) Schleeve, of Le Sueur, Dan (Kayleigh) Pearson, of Le Sueur and Emily (Scott) Harris, of Shakopee; eight great- grandchildren, Lauren Novak, Kennedy, Graham and Kinsley Schleeve, Brock, Brody and Layla Pearson and Beckham Harris; sister, Karen Niebuhr, of Mankato; sister-in-law, Lois Andresen, of New Brighton; 6 nephews; 1 niece and her special cat, Molly.
She was preceded in death by baby girl (1962) and baby boy (1964) at birth; brothers-in-law, Mac McKee, Joe Loffredo, Bob Andresen and Harold Niebuhr; sister-in-law, Mildred (McKee) Loffredo.
Gerry loved God, her friends and adored her family. They would like to thank everyone that touched Gerry's life during her 89 1/2-year journey.
Also, a thank you to Mankato Clinic Staff, Mayo Clinic and Hospital Staff, New Perspective Staff, and the Palliative Care Team for your care and compassion.
