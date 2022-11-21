Gerald Francis Blaschko

MINNETONKA, MN — In loving memory of Gerald "Jerry" Blaschko, who passed away on November 16, 2022.
To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Blaschko as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
MINNETONKA, MN — In loving memory of Gerald "Jerry" Blaschko, who passed away on November 16, 2022.
Born on August 22, 1933, as Francis Gerald Blaschko as one of twelve kids to Edward & Evelyn Blaschko. He always had a smile, and a joke and greeted life with a sense of humor.
Early in life, he learned the importance of hard work on the farm and he continued that work ethic throughout his life. He demonstrated his love to build and create things throughout his life. He made unique furniture, wrought iron tables, and lamps using granite, metal, and glass.
He was married in 1958 to Beverly Strand and raised a family of six kids. He is survived by five of his children, Cindy Hromatka (Greg), Diane Blaschko, Tamara Blaschko, Ronan Blaschko (Dana Bjorkman), and Brad Blaschko (Pauline). He has 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Also survived by his brothers, Mike (Patty), Ken (Gail), and Lyle (Kim) Blaschko; sisters, Pat Kland, Charlotte Harmeyer, and Sandy Blaschko and Sister In Law, Arlene Peterson, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his son, Edward (Ward) Blaschko (Gail), his parents, Edward and Evelyn Blaschko; and brothers Tom, LeRoy, Neil Blaschko, and sisters Carol Swanson and Joyce Amador.
After high school, he served in the military before returning to Le Center where he worked at Erkel Transfer before buying his own welding and machine repair shop where he worked long hours, but always had time for coffee at Elmer's. He served on the Le Center School Board for many years, learned to golf, and served on the Board of the Montgomery Golf Course. For ten years, he took a week off each spring to drive to Columbus, OH, and serve as a Marshall at the PGA Memorial Golf Tournament. He was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and active in the community. He loved football and yelling at Bud Grant and the purple people eaters every Sunday. Lake Superior held a special place for him where we would vacation and scour the beaches for agates which he loved to polish.
He will be sorely missed by all who knew him. You are now at peace but you will live on forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.