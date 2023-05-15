ELMORE — George "Steve" Christensen, age 68, of Elmore, formerly of St. Peter, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his home.
To plant a tree in memory of George Christensen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days, with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days, with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once the crests occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at New Ulm. * WHEN...Until late Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 945 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 800.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 945 AM CDT Monday was 800.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 800.7 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 800.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 800.2 feet on 07/04/2019. &&
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota... Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County. Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County. Minnesota River at Mankato affecting Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River near Jordan affecting Sibley, Scott and Carver Counties. Minnesota River at Savage affecting Hennepin, Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota... Minnesota River at New Ulm affecting Brown, Blue Earth and Nicollet Counties. Minnesota River at Morton affecting Redwood and Renville Counties. Cannon River at Northfield affecting Rice and Dakota Counties. Minnesota River at Henderson MN19 affecting Le Sueur, Sibley and Scott Counties. Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Minnesota... Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County. .Rivers continue to be swollen due to rainfall over the last 5 days, with continued rises on the mainstem Minnesota and Mississippi. A few of the quick-reacting rivers have already or are close to cresting and will steadily begin dropping off over the coming days, with the Redwood River at Redwood Falls already in Action Stage. Dry conditions are expected until Wednesday to Thursday this week with a small event, thus we expect river levels to continue dropping once the crests occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Mankato. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Highway 169 between St Peter and Mankato impacted in several locations. Barriers placed on east shoulder US 169 just north of St Peter at Rogers Creek or locally known as Robarts Creek. Hwy 22 bridge south of st peter closed (Spring flood impacts.) * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 930 AM CDT Monday, the stage was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this morning to a crest of 25.5 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 25.5 feet on 03/26/2011. &&
ELMORE — George "Steve" Christensen, age 68, of Elmore, formerly of St. Peter, died on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at his home.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Le Center. Interment will be at Riverside Cemetery in Blue Earth.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the St. Peter Funeral Home in St. Peter and will continue for one hour prior to the church on Friday.
George Steven, the son of George and Marcelyn (Brakke) Christensen, was born on May 6, 1955 in St. Peter. He attended Cleveland High School and South Central Technical College. Steve had many challenges over the years but he always kept a good sense of humor and was always generous and kind to everyone. He loved music, especially singing and playing the guitar, fishing, reading, finding interesting new words in the dictionary to expand his vocabulary, working with electronics, and Star Trek.
He is survived by his mother, Marcy Christensen; sisters, Sharon (Bill) Watts and Shirley (Dan) Nickel; sister in law, Jennifer Christensen; nieces and nephews, Tina Johnson, Aaron (Caitlyn) Nickel, Stephanie Neubert, Timothy Watts, and Sophia Christensen; and 2 great nephews, Arthur and Jesse.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Sandy Johnson; brother, Scott Christensen; and nephew Jeremiah Johnson.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.