Genevieve Maude Miller

NORTH MANKATO, MN — Jenny, more commonly known as Grammy J in certain social settings, would like to announce that her work here is done. She has been offered an opportunity that she just couldn't pass up. For years she has commented on how this well-known facility has been overlooking her desires to be part of their team. One can only imagine her excitement when she finally received the call. Management swept her away from her home at Birchwood Cottages on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023. The perks of this new position are out of this world. She'll have access to medical treatment that will cure all her aches and pains. We've been told the access to ancestry links are quite fabulous through the company's limitless network connections. Her new mission takes her to a location where music, pets that snuggle, bingo, pull tabs, donation sorting and unlimited happy hours are in abundance.

