ST. PETER, MN — Gene Basset, age 95, of St. Peter, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022. Services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Gustavus Arboretum (Parking in Lots M & N, near the Interpretive Center) with visitation beginning at 10:00am. Complete obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

