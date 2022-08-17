ST. PETER — Eunice Lorraine (Hawn) Holz
Eunice Lorraine (Hawn) Holz, of St. Peter, died on 8 August 2022 at at Ecumen Prairie Hill, Memory Care, St, Peter, Minnesota, having reached the age of 100 years, 7 months, and 30 days.
She was born December 9, 1921 in Sedan, Pope County, Minnesota, first of the seven children of Ella (Bang) and Hiram Wallace Hawn. She was baptized and confirmed by the Reverend James Watt of the Sedan Presbyterian church.
Eunice attended the Sedan Public School, grades one through eight and graduated, with honors, from the Glenwood, Minnesota, High School, Class of 1939. The following fall she enrolled in a Minneapolis business college and in January 1940 accepted the position of secretary/bookkeeper in the new Glenwood Community Hospital, a position she enjoyed for almost six years.
On November 3, 1945, the twenty-fifth anniversary of the marriage of her parents, Eunice and Walter Koenig Holz, son of Mary (Rinkel) and William H. Holz, of St. Peter, were married in the Sedan Presbyterian Church. They made their home in St. Peter, and were parents of a son, Richard, and a daughter, Eileen. Walt and Eunice divorced in 1980.
In October 1957 she began a twenty-eight year career with the St. Peter Public Schools, serving in a number of positions from secretary to the elementary principal through administrative assistant to the superintendent. She never ceased to be grateful for having had the opportunity to be of service in the Glenwood and St. Peter communities which she enjoyed and appreciated so very much.
Following her retirement, Eunice became an active member of the Nicollet County Historical Society, serving on the Board of Directors for twelve years, as secretary of the Board, member of the building committee for the construction of the Treaty Site History Center, volunteer archivist, and a member of several committees, including serving as School Day chairperson during the years of the Traverse des Sioux Commemorative Encampment.
A life-long interest in family history, membership in the Minnesota Genealogical Society and the Valdres Samband, two trips to Norway accompanied by her daughter Eileen, and countless hours of research and communications with family members resulted in the publication of a compilation of her Mother’s Norwegian family history in 1997. Promptly thereafter Eunice resumed working on her Father’s Canadian/German heritage, an interest which had begun many years earlier. Visits to his birthplace in Ontario, and continuing the previously-described process resulted in the publication of that effort in 2006.
She achieved a long-time goal of becoming a five-gallon blood donor at eighty-eight years of age.
She dearly loved her immediate and extended families; was an avid reader, primarily of nonfiction; shared bouquets of roses and irises during her gardening years and loved traveling. Eunice traveled extensively throughout Europe, Canada, and America including trips with all four of her grandkids and capped with a dreamed-of trip to Egypt as her retirement gift to herself! She loved almost every dog she ever met, and especially her Father’s Irish Setters and her devoted Westie “Soncie Lass Tay”.
Eunice is survived by her son Richard and wife Lorna of rural St. Peter; daughter Eileen, also of St. Peter; grandchildren Lorien (Brian) Jonas of Roseville; Berry Holz (partner Stewart Woodman) of Roseville; Nicholas (Beth) Pyper-Holz of Minneapolis; Jeremy Holz of Roseville; great-grandchildren Willow/Walter Pyper-Holz child of Nicholas and Beth, Rosemarie Junnila, and Sophia Junnila-Holz, child of Jeremy Holz and Amber Junnila; step-grandsons Isaac and Aaron Woodman, sister-in-law Sonja (Robert) Hawn of Sedan; brother-in-law Arthur Nordbeck of Perham, Minnesota; daughter-in-law Bonnie Holz of Roseville; cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lloyd, Raymond, Stanley, Robert, and brother James in infancy; sister Gladys; sisters-in-law Dora (Raymond) and Audrey (Stanley), and brothers-in-law Joseph Majerus (Gladys) and Francis “Tiny” Majerus (Gladys).
At her request there will be no funeral service. Rather, a gathering in remembrance of her life will be held at the Gustavus Arboretum in St. Peter, from 1 to 4 p.m. on 10 September. You are invited to share memories and photos of Eunice during an open mic time at 2 p.m.
A family gathering with inurnment in the Grove Lake Cemetery, Pope County will take place at a later date.
To further research in the conditions which led to her loss of vision, undesignated memorials will be given to the Foundation Fighting Blindness, or to the Local St. Peter Education Foundation in honor of her 28 years with District 508.
Eunice’s family wishes to graciously thank the staff of Ecumen Prairie Hill, Memory Care for their gentle and loving care of Mom/Gram/Gramma-Great so she felt safe, loved, and cared for these last four years–up until her last moments and the very touching dignity walk.
When you hear the soft cooing
of mourning doves
in early mornings,
or the calling of wild geese
on their spring and fall migrations,
think of Eunice.
Her spirit will be among them.