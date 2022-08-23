ST. PETER, MN — Ethel P. Mathwig, age 92 of Kasota and St. Peter, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at the Benedictine Living Community in St. Peter.
Memorial service will be 11:00am Saturday, August 27th at St. Peter Lutheran Church, St. Peter with visitation one hour prior. To view the livestream or leave a condolence, please visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Ethel was born March 16, 1930 in Kelso Township, Sibley County to William and Laura (Ayer) Hardel. She attended Rush River School District and on February 12, 1947 she married Elger L. Mathwig at St. John's Lutheran in Arlington Township. They made their home in Kasota where Ethel was a homemaker and her life was very family oriented. She also worked several years as an election judge in Kasota, and volunteering at the MRCI Thrift Store. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She will be remembered for her smile, quit wit and humor.
Left the remember Ethel are her children: Larry (Pat) of Alexandria, Randy (Brenda) of rural Kasota, Shirley Morris of Waseca, and Nancy (Sammy) Brunkow of Herman; 9 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; 4 great great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. he was preceded in death by her husband, Elger in 1997; two grandsons: Jason and Tracy; her parents; and 9 siblings.
To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Mathwig as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.