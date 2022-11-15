Emily Joy Kracht

ST. PETER, MN — Emily Kracht, 45, of St. Peter passed away suddenly of a heart attack, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rivers Edge Hospital.
To plant a tree in memory of Emily Kracht as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
ST. PETER, MN — Emily Kracht, 45, of St. Peter passed away suddenly of a heart attack, Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Rivers Edge Hospital.
Emily Joy McDaniel was born January 14, 1977 in Valley City, ND to Paul and Avis (Huso) McDaniel. She graduated from Valley City High School in 1995 and attended Valley City State University earning a Bachelors Degree in 1999 and a Masters Degree in 2014.
Emily was a true educator and touched the lives of many students in ND, SD, Loyola Catholic School and East High School, both in Mankato. She was currently teaching ELL at the St. Peter Middle School.
Emily loved all kinds of music, a good book, travel, and serving in many ways in her church. She was able to make mission trips to Guatemala and Puerto Rico and chaperoned students to Europe on three occasions. Emily loved people, and she cherished her family, her dear friends, and each of her students. Her smile and enthusiasm will be missed by many.
Emily is survived by her children, Eva, attending USC, Noah, 10th grade at SPHS. Her parents Paul and Avis McDaniel of St. Peter, and her sister Erin (DJ) Damberger (Mary, Paul, Clara, and Kathryn) of Waconia. Aunts and uncles Don and Joan Huso, Paul and Diane Huso, Sandra and David Elford, Monte and Pat McDaniel, and Joel and Joy McDaniel. Cousins Mark, Scott, Dan, Sarah, Jim, Mark, Amy, Bruce, their families, and special people Kris and Cadi Kracht and Bruce and Diane Kracht.
Visitation will be Friday, November 18 from 4 to 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church and Saturday, November 19 from 10 to 11 with a Memorial Service following at 11:00 with a lunch to follow.
Memorials may be given to the Emily Kracht ELL Scholarship at St. Peter High School or Trinity Lutheran Church. To view the livestream or leave a condolence for the family visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.