Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Neary

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT
TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase
the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for
those working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This heat is resulting in some roads
buckling.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
ST. PETER, MN — Betty Neary, age 80 of St. Peter, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in St. Peter with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00pm Sunday, June 26th and 10:00am Monday, all at the church. To view the livestream or leave a condolence, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
Elizabeth Ann was born April 2, 1942 in Mankato, MN to Donald and Katherine (Simonette) Chatleain. She was raised in Franklin, graduating from Franklin High School in 1960. On June 18, 1966 Betty was united in marriage to Ronald Neary Sr. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin. They made their home in St. Peter where she was a homemaker and later worked at the St. Peter High School doing laundry, retiring in 2012. Betty enjoyed gardening, fishing, trips to the casino, playing BINGO and helping at the fire station.
Grateful for sharing her life are sons: Ron Jr. and James (Ann); granddaughters: Erin and Krystalin; grandson Ryan (Schoni); great grandsons: Harlan and Hayes; sister-in-law: Eileen Attenberger; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Sr. in 2013, daughter-in-law Sally in 2018; three sisters; and one brother.
To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Neary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.