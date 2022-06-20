Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Neary

ST. PETER, MN — Betty Neary, age 80 of St. Peter, passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Monday, June 27, 2022 at the Catholic Church of St. Peter in St. Peter with burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 2:00 - 4:00pm Sunday, June 26th and 10:00am Monday, all at the church. To view the livestream or leave a condolence, visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.

Elizabeth Ann was born April 2, 1942 in Mankato, MN to Donald and Katherine (Simonette) Chatleain. She was raised in Franklin, graduating from Franklin High School in 1960. On June 18, 1966 Betty was united in marriage to Ronald Neary Sr. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Franklin. They made their home in St. Peter where she was a homemaker and later worked at the St. Peter High School doing laundry, retiring in 2012. Betty enjoyed gardening, fishing, trips to the casino, playing BINGO and helping at the fire station.

Grateful for sharing her life are sons: Ron Jr. and James (Ann); granddaughters: Erin and Krystalin; grandson Ryan (Schoni); great grandsons: Harlan and Hayes; sister-in-law: Eileen Attenberger; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Ron Sr. in 2013, daughter-in-law Sally in 2018; three sisters; and one brother.

To plant a tree in memory of Elizabeth Neary as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

