Eleanor A. Ryan

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7
inches possible.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast, southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will steadily accumulate, and snowfall
rates in excess of 1 inch/hr are currently not expected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
ST. PETER, MN — Eleanor (Firzlaff) Ryan was born on April 6, 1921in Plainview, MN. She was the oldest of six children. Her parents were Frank and Inez( Foster) Firzlaff. She was a graduate of Plainview High School. After graduation and prior to her marriage, she worked at the medical clinic in Plainview and later at the Mayo Medical clinic in Rochester, MN.
She married Richard (Dick) Ryan on February 14, 1953. They moved to St Peter and together they owned and operated Spiess and Coulter Plumbing (Ryan Plumbing and Heating).
Eleanor was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was a courageous and grateful 50 plus year ovarian cancer survivor. Her door was always open and her cookie jar was always full. She enjoyed watching sports, especially when her children and grandchildren were participating. She was a devoted Minnesota Twins fan and rarely missed watching them on TV. She loved to fish and tend her flowers, especially her orchids. She could nurse any plant back to life .
Eleanor passed away peacefully on March 5, 2023, one month and one day before her 102nd birthday.
Eleanor is survived by her three children: Kathy (Tom) Swab, Rich (Colleen) Ryan, and Bob (Connie) Ryan. She was a proud grandmother to: Nathan (Rachel) Ryan, Derek Ryan, Meghan (Kyle) Uhler and Kristen Ryan; and proud great grandmother to: Nolan Ryan, and Sam and Eddie Uhler. She is also survived by her brothers: Dick (Edna) Firzlaff and Bruce (Sharon) Firzlaff; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick, and her sister Ruth Schneider, and brothers: Ralph and Frank Firzlaff.
Memorial service will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 11, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church in Kasota with visitiation one hour prior. To view the livestream or leave a condolence for the family visit her obituary at www.saintpeterfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.