Eleanor A. Ryan

ST. PETER, MN — Eleanor (Firzlaff) Ryan was born on April 6, 1921in Plainview, MN. She was the oldest of six children. Her parents were Frank and Inez( Foster) Firzlaff. She was a graduate of Plainview High School. After graduation and prior to her marriage, she worked at the medical clinic in Plainview and later at the Mayo Medical clinic in Rochester, MN.

To plant a tree in memory of Eleanor Ryan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments