Dorothy May Erickson

LE SUEUR — Dorothy May Erickson, age 92 of Le Sueur, MN died Thursday morning, June 15, 2023 at French Meadow Place in Le Sueur, MN. Prayer service will be at 3:45 p.m. on Friday, June 23, 2023 at the Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur followed by a visitation from 4:00 p.m. ~ 7:00 p.m. Interment will be in Ft. Snelling National Cemetery with her husband Gerald at a later date.

